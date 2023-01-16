Westlife Foodworld Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Inox Leisure Ltd and PVR Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 January 2023.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Inox Leisure Ltd and PVR Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 January 2023.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd crashed 4.83% to Rs 690 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14703 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8076 shares in the past one month.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd tumbled 4.78% to Rs 3677.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68994 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16477 shares in the past one month.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd lost 4.61% to Rs 140.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox Leisure Ltd fell 4.31% to Rs 494.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15713 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14876 shares in the past one month.

PVR Ltd shed 4.17% to Rs 1679.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20478 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16203 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)