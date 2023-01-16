Music Broadcast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gian Lifecare Ltd, BLB Ltd, Manaksia Steels Ltd and Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 January 2023.

Music Broadcast Ltd crashed 18.63% to Rs 17.25 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74591 shares in the past one month.

Gian Lifecare Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 23.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46866 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45817 shares in the past one month.

BLB Ltd tumbled 7.76% to Rs 32.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84463 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Steels Ltd shed 7.75% to Rs 41.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 87299 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42567 shares in the past one month.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd corrected 7.32% to Rs 16.08. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25207 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13466 shares in the past one month.

