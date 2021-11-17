Max India gains after subsidiary sells over 200 units in Noida, UP

Max India rose 1.13% to Rs 76 after the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Antara, announced the sale of over 200 units at its second senior living community in Noida Sector - 150.
The Residences for Seniors project was launched in early 2020 in Noida as an integral part of Antara's shift towards creating an ecosystem to address the lifecare, lifestyle and well-being needs of the seniors. The project is spread over 16,500 sq. meters, Phase-1 of Antara's Senior Living Community in Noida houses 340 apartments curated across three towers that cater to a wide spectrum of lifestyle needs.
The residents can choose from two or three-bedroom units ranging from 137 sq. metres to 280 sq. metres constructed in three different layouts. These apartments are available on a 90-year direct lease under the NOIDA authority and have all-inclusive pricing between Rs 1.15 crore and Rs 2.35 crore.
On a consolidated basis, Max India's net loss stood at Rs 0.56 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 17.30 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales stood at Rs 82.83 crore in Q2 September 2021, registering a 187.7% jump from Rs 28.79 crore in Q2 September 2020.
Max India is engaged in the business of investments and providing consultancy services to group companies. The company's segments are healthcare business, business investments, health insurance, senior living and others.
