Volumes spurt at TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd counter

RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 November 2021.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd registered volume of 7.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95496 shares. The stock rose 3.94% to Rs.895.20. Volumes stood at 3.57 lakh shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 8.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.49% to Rs.358.40. Volumes stood at 1.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun Corp Ltd notched up volume of 139.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.82 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.18% to Rs.159.60. Volumes stood at 24.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd registered volume of 56.45 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.70 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.83% to Rs.5,700.00. Volumes stood at 11.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Lux Industries Ltd registered volume of 4.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70930 shares. The stock rose 7.02% to Rs.4,518.90. Volumes stood at 44832 shares in the last session.

