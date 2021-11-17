Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd, Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd, TCI Finance Ltd and Dynemic Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 November 2021.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd tumbled 9.90% to Rs 31.4 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd lost 9.57% to Rs 139.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4396 shares in the past one month.

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd crashed 7.10% to Rs 1.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

TCI Finance Ltd corrected 6.93% to Rs 5.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1487 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3821 shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd slipped 6.68% to Rs 509.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14548 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17753 shares in the past one month.

