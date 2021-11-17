Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, RPSG Ventures Ltd, Panacea Biotec Ltd and Godrej Properties Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 November 2021.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd tumbled 4.55% to Rs 55.65 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd crashed 4.44% to Rs 761.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7036 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6036 shares in the past one month.

RPSG Ventures Ltd lost 4.29% to Rs 709. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14301 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8574 shares in the past one month.

Panacea Biotec Ltd plummeted 4.13% to Rs 190.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21856 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30207 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Properties Ltd shed 3.72% to Rs 2233.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35759 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

