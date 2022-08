Max Square wins two land parcels in Noida for commercial development

At auction price of Rs 220 cr

Max Ventures and Industries announced that Max Square, subsidiary of the Company has been declared as a successful winner on 05 August 2022, in the bidding process held through an e-auction platform for purchase of 2 (two) land parcels admeasuring 1.96 acres each situated in Sector 129, Noida (U.P.), India (Land Parcels), which were auctioned by Axis Bank, which currently holds the leasehold rights of development of commercial office space at FAR of 4 (Total FAR: ~685,000 Sqft) on the Land Parcels. The acquisition is subject to customary statutory approvals.

The cost of acquisition of aforesaid Land Parcels is Rs 220 crore.

