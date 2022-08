Board of REC approves incorporation of SPVs

At meeting held on 04 August 2022

The Board of REC at its meeting held on 04 August 2022 has approved incorporation of project specific vehicles, as wholly owned subsidiaries of REC Power Development & Consultancy, for selection of successful bidder for implementation of the following projects allocated by Ministry of Power, Government of India through tariff based competitive bidding process:

(a) ISTS Network Expansion Scheme in Western & Southern region for export of surplus power during high RE scenario in Southern Region;

(b) Transmission system for evacuation of power from Luhri Stage-I HEP; and

(c) Inter-regional ER-WR Interconnection.

The proposed companies will also be subsidiary companies of REC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)