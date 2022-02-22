SIS secures Rs 225 cr contract from Mahanadi Coalfields

-
SIS announced that it has been awarded a two-year contract valued at approximately Rs. 225 crore to provide security solutions at 18 sites of Mahanadi Coalfields located across India with an option to renew for a further one year period.
As part of the contract, SIS will deploy security personnel in different categories to provide security services across 18 sites of Mahanadi Coalfields at Sambalpur, Bhubaneshwar, IB Valley Coalfields and Talcher Coalfields.
