Wipro forges partnership with Palo Alto-based startup - vFunction

Wipro announced that it has formed a joint go-to market partnership with vFunction, a Palo Alto-based startup that has developed a scalable, AI-based technology platform for modernizing Java applications and accelerating migration to the cloud.

The partnership will strengthen Wipro FullStride Cloud Services' position as a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and help advance Wipro's commitment to accelerating cloud innovation for clients.

In conjunction with this partnership, Wipro Ventures, the corporate investment arm of Wipro, announced that it has invested in vFunction's Series a funding round to deepen the strategic partnership.

As a leader in the transformation of complex monolithic Java applications into microservices, vFunction makes it possible for enterprises to eliminate the time, risk, and cost constraints of modernizing business applications. The joint offering, which combines the capabilities of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services with vFunction, will help clients across a range of sectors ease and accelerate their transition to cloud.

