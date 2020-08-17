Maximus International standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.40% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of Maximus International rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.40% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.971.255.15-0.800.210.050.150.010.110.01

