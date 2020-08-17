JUST IN
Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 12.77% in the June 2020 quarter
Maximus International standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.40% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of Maximus International rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.40% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.971.25 -22 OPM %5.15-0.80 -PBDT0.210.05 320 PBT0.150.01 1400 NP0.110.01 1000

Mon, August 17 2020. 16:02 IST

