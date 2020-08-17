Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit declines 12.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sainik Finance & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 197.82% in the December 2019 quarter
NACL Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter
NACL Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 21.65% to Rs 6.95 croreNet profit of Sainik Finance & Industries declined 12.67% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.65% to Rs 6.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.958.87 -22 OPM %89.3595.72 -PBDT1.902.08 -9 PBT1.902.08 -9 NP1.311.50 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU