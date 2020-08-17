JUST IN
Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit declines 12.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.65% to Rs 6.95 crore

Net profit of Sainik Finance & Industries declined 12.67% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.65% to Rs 6.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.958.87 -22 OPM %89.3595.72 -PBDT1.902.08 -9 PBT1.902.08 -9 NP1.311.50 -13

