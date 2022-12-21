Mazagon Dock delivers 5th Scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' to Indian Navy

The Submarine will be subsequently commissioned into Indian Navy as INS Vagir.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) announced the delivery of the fifth Scorpene Submarine 'Vagir' of Project P-75 on 20 December 2022 to the Indian Navy.

Vagir was launched on 12 November 2020 and has undergone a very comprehensive and rigorous set of tests and trials, for more than a year, to ensure delivery of a fully combat worthy submarine, capable of operation in all modes and regimes off deployment, the company said in a statement.

Vagir can undertake multifarious types of missions i.e. anti-surface, anti-submarine, intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance, etc. It is designed to operate in all theatres of operation, showcasing interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force. It is another potent platform, making a transformational shift in submarine operations.

The sixth Scorpene submarine - Vaghsheer was launched on 20 April 2022 and is getting readied for trials. The Scorpene project would not have achieved the current progress without the unconditional support, course correction and active encouragement of the Department of Defence Production (DDP) MOD and Indian Navy throughout its various phases of construction.

Further, MDL has commenced design and construction of a Midget submarine. It has also undertaken and completed an extensive modernization programme for its infrastructure and facilities to meet the increasing demand of Nation's Maritime needs.

MDL is currently capable to build 10 capital warships and 11 submarines simultaneously.

MDL is one of India's leading defence public sector undertaking shipyard under the Ministry of Defence. Its main activities are construction of warships and submarines.

