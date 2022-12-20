Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy drops as OFS begins

-
ALSO READ
Sterling and Wilson Renewable declines after weak Q2 performance
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 353.91 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy wins order worth Rs 2212 crore
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 296.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sterling and Wilson Renewable spurts after subsidiary inks MoU with Nigeria govt
-
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy fell 3.46% to Rs 273.60 after the offer for sale (OFS) opened for non-retail investors today, 20 December 2022.Through the OFS, the company's promoters propose to sell up to 67,62,164 equity shares (representing 3.56% stake), with an option to sell an additional 1.71% stake or 32,37,836 crore equity shares in case of oversubscription.
The floor price for the sale has been set at Rs 270, a 4.73% discount to the stock's closing price of Rs 283.40 on Monday.
The total OFS size (base size + green shoe) stands at 1 crore shares, representing 5.27% of outstanding equity shares of the company, the value of which (at floor price) aggregates to Rs 270 crore.
In the OFS, promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala is selling upto 1.58% while Shapoorji Pallonji and Company is selling upto 3.69% of the total issued and paid-up Equity Share capital of the company.
Promoters held 76.69% stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy as of 30 September 2021. Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala held 5.38% while Shapoorji Pallonji and Company held 23.70% stake.
The OFS opened on Tuesday (20 December 2022) for non-retail investors, while both retail as well as non-retail investors will be able to subscribe on Wedneday (21 December 2022).
As on 15:30 IST, the OFS received subscription for 93,16,496 shares. It was subscribed 153.08% on the base non-retail offer size of 60,85,947 shares and 103.52% on the total non-retail offer size (base size + green shoe) of 89,99,998 shares.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 296.95 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 284.63 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales dropped by 78.3% YoY to Rs 312.69 crore during the quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU