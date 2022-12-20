JUST IN
Mazagon Dock delivers fifth Scorpene Submarine 'VAGIR' to Indian Navy

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders continues its saga of 'self-reliance' 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' Initiative of the Government of India, with the delivery of the fifth Scorpene Submarine 'VAGIR' of Project P-75 on 20 December 2022 to the Indian Navy, subsequently to be commissioned into Indian Navy as INS Vagir.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 19:26 IST

