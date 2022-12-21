Domino's launches 20-minutes delivery across 20 zones in India

Jubilant FoodWorks announced on Tuesday that the 20-minute delivery has been introduced in 20 zones across 14 cities in India.

Jubilant Foodworks, the operator of Domino's Pizza in India, on 20 December 2022 announced the launch of 20-minutes delivery across 20 zones. The brand earlier pioneered 30-minutes delivery and established itself as a market leader in the quick service restaurant (QSR) sector.

Domino's India 20-minutes delivery is being driven by enhancing and optimizing in-store process improvements, dynamic resource planning, technology upgradation and interventions for improved operational efficiencies, and expanding stores within the vicinity.

"These steps help the brand optimize the overall timing of the entire process, ensuring the delivery of hotter, fresher and tastier pizza in 20 minutes without compromising the food quality and the safety & well-being of its delivery riders," Jubilant FoodWorks said in a statement.

Sameer Khetarpal, chief executive officer & managing director, Jubilant FoodWorks, said, "We at Domino's are committed to providing the best pizza-eating experience to our consumers, and the 20-minutes delivery promise is a big step in that direction. With this initiative, customers will now get hotter, fresher and tastier pizzas from 100s of Domino's stores across India. This has been made possible through a three-pronged approach using analytics, insights and technology to give customers higher service levels across multiple pin codes in India, wherein service and quality are the number 1 priority. In our endeavour to raise our service levels, we are clear that we will do so without compromising our riders' safety."

Jubilant FoodWorks is India's largest foodservice company and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. Incorporated in 1995, the Company holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino's Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

In India, it has a strong and extensive network of 1,701 Domino's restaurants across 371 cities. In Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the Company operates through its 100% owned subsidiary which currently has 40 and 11 restaurants respectively. Jubilant FoodWorks also enjoys exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin' restaurants in India and Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The company currently operates 24 Dunkin' restaurants across 8 Indian cities and 8 Popeyes restaurants in Bengaluru.

In 2019, Jubilant FoodWorks launched its first owned-restaurant brand 'Hong's Kitchen' in the Chinese cuisine segment which now has 14 restaurants across 4 cities. In 2020, the Company launched Ekdum! another new restaurant brand that serves biryani. Ekdum! has 6 restaurants across 3 cities. The company has also forayed into the ready-to-cook segment with its 'ChefBoss' range of sauces, gravies and pastes.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 9.4% to Rs 131.53 crore on 16.6% jump in net sales of Rs 1301.49 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks rose 0.28% to Rs 520.85 on Tuesday, 20 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)