MBL Infrastructures provides update on projects

MBL Infrastructures has substantially completed work of Project for Construction of Police Line & Residential Quarters at Check Post, (Contract value Rs 42.92 crore) and the Project has been inaugurated by of Government of and of Police, on 6 March 2019.

The Company has two operational BOT projects (a) SuratgarhBikaner National Highway Project in the state of where the commercial operations of toll collection has commenced for 90.86% of its 172.384 kms of the Project since 17 February 2019 and (b) Road in the state of where toll is being collected and Annuity is being released semiannually by Road Development Corporation since 03 August 2015

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)