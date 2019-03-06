MBL Infrastructures provides update on projects

MBL Infrastructures has substantially completed work of Project for Construction of Police Line & Residential Quarters at Kondli Check Post, Delhi (Contract value Rs 42.92 crore) and the Project has been inaugurated by Hon'ble Home Minister of Government of India and Commissioner of Police, Delhi on 6 March 2019.
The Company has two operational BOT projects (a) SuratgarhBikaner National Highway Project in the state of Rajasthan where the commercial operations of toll collection has commenced for 90.86% of its 172.384 kms of the Project since 17 February 2019 and (b) Waraseoni Lalbarra Road in the state of Madhya Pradesh where toll is being collected and Annuity is being released semiannually by Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation since 03 August 2015
