Subex continues engagement with Botswana Telecommunications Corporation

Subex has signed a five-year multi-million-dollar deal with Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC), a leading telecommunications services provider in Botswana. As part of the deal, Subex will be implementing its integrated ROC Revenue Assurance and ROC Fraud Management Platform (iRAFM), along with its ROC Partner Settlement and ROC Route Optimization.

This deal also marks the continuation of Subex and BTC's long-standing partnership which dates back to 2010.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 12:38 IST

