Subex continues engagement with Botswana Telecommunications Corporation

-
ALSO READ
President and predecessor feud in proudly stable Botswana
Lions suspected in drowning of 400 buffaloes in Botswana
VP Naidu to embark on three-nation visit on Oct 31
Diamond Empowerment Fund grants $130,000 to Botswana Top Achievers Program
India, Botswana to expedite establishment of diamond institute, boost defence cooperation
-
Subex has signed a five-year multi-million-dollar deal with Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC), a leading telecommunications services provider in Botswana. As part of the deal, Subex will be implementing its integrated ROC Revenue Assurance and ROC Fraud Management Platform (iRAFM), along with its ROC Partner Settlement and ROC Route Optimization.
This deal also marks the continuation of Subex and BTC's long-standing partnership which dates back to 2010.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU