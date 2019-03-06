Outcome of board meeting of Dolat Investments

-
ALSO READ
Dolat Investments standalone net profit rises 20.71% in the September 2018 quarter
Dolat Investments standalone net profit rises 76.70% in the December 2018 quarter
Unijolly Investments Company standalone net profit declines 72.22% in the September 2018 quarter
PE/VC investments jump 50% to $3.1 bn in Oct: Report
India says it will ensure liquidity for non-bank finance firms, mutual funds, smaller businesses
-
Held on 06 March 2019The Board of Dolat Investments at its meeting held on 06 March 2019 has approved the deletion of the main object clause no 1 of the Memorandum of Association of the Company related to NBFC business subsequent to rejection of the company's application by RBI to grant Certificate of registration as a Type-II Non-Deposit Accepting and Taking Non-Banking Financial Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU