Outcome of board meeting of Dolat Investments

Held on 06 March 2019

The Board of Dolat Investments at its meeting held on 06 March 2019 has approved the deletion of the main object clause no 1 of the Memorandum of Association of the Company related to NBFC business subsequent to rejection of the company's application by RBI to grant Certificate of registration as a Type-II Non-Deposit Accepting and Taking Non-Banking Financial Company.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 13:43 IST

