Nihar Info Global applies for land allotment in Chittor

Capital Market 

Nihar Info Global has applied for land allotment of 8 acres at EMC-2 at Vikruthamala Village, Chittor District for expansion of the company into Electronics Industry to Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy (APITA), committee for the process of the application and recommendation to APIIC to consider the company's request for land allotment.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 12:34 IST

