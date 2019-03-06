JUST IN
Schaeffler India CEO joins Group Executive Board

With effect from 01 October 2019

Schaeffler India announced that Dharmesh Arora, CEO of Schaeffler India has been appointed as Regional CEO Asia Pacific of Schaeffler Group. He joins the Executive Board of Schaeffler Group as of 01 October 2019. His successor will be announced in due course.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 12:42 IST

