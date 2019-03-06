Schaeffler India CEO joins Group Executive Board

-
ALSO READ
Schaeffler India announces change in directorate
Schaeffler successfully completes merger of Indian entities
NCLT approves merger of LuK India, INA Bearings with Schaeffler India
Schaeffler India Q4 net profit up 3% to Rs 107.15 cr
Schaeffler India standalone net profit rises 3.08% in the December 2018 quarter
-
With effect from 01 October 2019Schaeffler India announced that Dharmesh Arora, CEO of Schaeffler India has been appointed as Regional CEO Asia Pacific of Schaeffler Group. He joins the Executive Board of Schaeffler Group as of 01 October 2019. His successor will be announced in due course.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU