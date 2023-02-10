Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 0.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.01% to Rs 35.58 croreNet profit of Medicamen Biotech declined 0.53% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 35.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales35.5832.64 9 OPM %16.5319.33 -PBDT5.826.64 -12 PBT4.225.08 -17 NP3.763.78 -1
