Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 0.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech declined 0.53% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 35.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.35.5832.6416.5319.335.826.644.225.083.763.78

