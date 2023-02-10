JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 21.62% in the December 2022 quarter

SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 71.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 0.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.01% to Rs 35.58 crore

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech declined 0.53% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 35.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales35.5832.64 9 OPM %16.5319.33 -PBDT5.826.64 -12 PBT4.225.08 -17 NP3.763.78 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU