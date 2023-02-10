JUST IN
Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 21.62% in the December 2022 quarter
Muller & Phipps (India) consolidated net profit declines 84.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.00% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of Muller & Phipps (India) declined 84.21% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.00% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.921.00 -8 OPM %-1.095.00 -PBDT0.030.19 -84 PBT0.030.19 -84 NP0.030.19 -84

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:52 IST

