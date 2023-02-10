Muller & Phipps (India) consolidated net profit declines 84.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.00% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of Muller & Phipps (India) declined 84.21% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.00% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.921.00-1.095.000.030.190.030.190.030.19

