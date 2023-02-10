Reliance Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 30.63% to Rs 5257.68 croreNet Loss of Reliance Capital reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1773.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.63% to Rs 5257.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4025.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5257.684025.00 31 OPM %0.98-28.67 -PBDT54.48-1710.00 LP PBT26.78-1738.00 LP NP-0.70-1773.00 100
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
