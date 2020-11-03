Meghmani Finechem expands caustic soda plant and upgrade captive power plant capacity

-
Meghmani Finechem, a material subsidiary of Meghmani Organics is expanding its existing Caustic Soda Plant from 294000 TPA to 400000 TPA along with upgrading Captive Power Plant capacity from 96 MW to 132 MW at its Chloroalkali and Derivative complex at Dahej, Bharuch.
Total cost of the project will be Rs. 230 crore for Caustic expansion and additional Captive Power Plant.
This additional Caustic Plant is expected to be operational by March, 2022 and shall add the additional revenue of Rs. 250 crore per annum.
