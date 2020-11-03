Supreme Petrochem undertakes Rs 250 cr capacity expansion project

-
Supreme Petrochem is implementing the following capacity addition/expansion project at its plant situated at village Amdoshi, Nagothane, Maharashtra:
(i) Establishment of a new line for production of Polystyrene which is likely to be completed by December-2021.
The expansion is expected to enhance the production capacity of the company by 80000 TPA.
(ii) Revamp of EPS plant resulting into increased production capacity by 20000 TPA. The project is likely to be completed by December-2021.
The cost of aforesaid expansion projects and other improvement plans etc proposed to be undertaken in the plants is estimated at around Rs. 250 crore and will be met from internal accruals.
