Shipping Corporation of India to consider demerger of non-core assets

At board meeting scheduled on 06 November 2020

The Board of Directors of the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) in its meeting scheduled to be held on 06 November 2020 may discuss a way forward for the proposed Disinvestment in lines with the various directions received from the competent authorities regarding probable Demerger/ Hiving off of non-core assets.

The SCI Board may approve the engagement of Consultant for advising, undertaking and implementing "Demerger/ Hiving off' as part of the Company's Disinvestment process proposed by the Government of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)