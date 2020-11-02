Shipping Corporation of India to consider demerger of non-core assets

-
-
At board meeting scheduled on 06 November 2020The Board of Directors of the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) in its meeting scheduled to be held on 06 November 2020 may discuss a way forward for the proposed Disinvestment in lines with the various directions received from the competent authorities regarding probable Demerger/ Hiving off of non-core assets.
The SCI Board may approve the engagement of Consultant for advising, undertaking and implementing "Demerger/ Hiving off' as part of the Company's Disinvestment process proposed by the Government of India.
