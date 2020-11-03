Sequent Scientific completes acquisition of 40% stake in Provet

Sequent Scientific announced that it has completed the acquisition of 40% stake in Provet Veteriner Urunleri San. Ve Tic.

A. S., Turkey (Provet) from Dr Huseyin Aydin through Alivira Animal Health, Ireland, Wholly Owned subsidiary of the company.

On completion of the said transaction, Provet has become a Wholly Owned subsidiary of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)