NIIT ranks among Training Industry's Top 20 Companies, 2020

NIIT announced that it is has been featured in the 2020 Top Training Companies list for the information technology (IT) training sector of the learning and development (L&D) market.

NIIT has been featured on this list for eleven years.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)