MEP Infra jumps as board to mull fund raising

MEP Infrastructure Developers rose 3.73% to Rs 20.85 after the company said its board will consider fund raising on 21 April 2022.

The board will evaluate proposals for raising fund through issue of equity shares/any other securities; share warrants, including through preferential issue/preferential allotment on a private placement basis; rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof.

MEP Infrastructure Developers is engaged in construction, operation and maintenance of road infrastructure in India.

MEP Infrastructure Developers reported net loss of Rs 12.19 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net profit of Rs 89.34 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales declined 15.14% to Rs 239.68 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

