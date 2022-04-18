Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 39.88 points or 2.11% at 1848.08 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 4.98%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 3.76%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 3.72%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 3.71%),OnMobile Global Ltd (down 3.55%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 3.22%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 3.17%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 3.08%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.52%), and HFCL Ltd (down 2.42%).

On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.13%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.08%) turned up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1263.84 or 2.17% at 57075.09.

The Nifty 50 index was down 332.2 points or 1.9% at 17143.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 358.51 points or 1.21% at 29163.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 131.45 points or 1.5% at 8642.07.

On BSE,1245 shares were trading in green, 2223 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

