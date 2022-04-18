Financials stocks edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 191.01 points or 2.34% at 7963.44 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 6.6%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (down 5.89%),CRISIL Ltd (down 5.14%),Reliance Capital Ltd (down 4.99%),Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd (down 4.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bank of Baroda (down 4.52%), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (down 4.48%), HDFC Bank Ltd (down 4.45%), Canara Bank (down 4.17%), and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (down 3.91%).

On the other hand, Capri Global Capital Ltd (up 14.69%), Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (up 5.65%), and Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd (up 3.52%) turned up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1263.84 or 2.17% at 57075.09.

The Nifty 50 index was down 332.2 points or 1.9% at 17143.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 358.51 points or 1.21% at 29163.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 131.45 points or 1.5% at 8642.07.

On BSE,1245 shares were trading in green, 2223 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)