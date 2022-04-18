Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 1622.44 points or 4.69% at 32976.38 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Infosys Ltd (down 7.05%), Mphasis Ltd (down 7.02%),Mastek Ltd (down 5.82%),Ramco Systems Ltd (down 5.79%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 5.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 5.6%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 5.33%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 5.08%), Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 4.97%), and Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.97%).

On the other hand, R Systems International Ltd (up 2.64%), and Matrimony.com Ltd (up 2.28%) moved up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1263.84 or 2.17% at 57075.09.

The Nifty 50 index was down 332.2 points or 1.9% at 17143.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 358.51 points or 1.21% at 29163.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 131.45 points or 1.5% at 8642.07.

On BSE,1245 shares were trading in green, 2223 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

