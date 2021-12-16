MEP Infrastructure Developers update on Solapur Ring Road project

MEP Infrastructure Developers announced that the special purpose vehicle, Ozoneland MEP Solapur Ring Road (joint venture in which Ozoneland holds 74% and MEP Infrastructure Developers holds 26%) has signed the concession agreement with the Public Works Department, Govt. of Maharashtra on 15 December 2021 for the following project:

"HAM PN - 153 Improvements to Solapur Ring Road SH 205 km 0/00 to 28/800, 29/800 to 44/600, 48/400 to 54/150 and km 62/00 to 66/550, in the state of Maharashtra under Hybrid Annuity Mode".

