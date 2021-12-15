Wipro introduces regulatory literature monitoring for pharmaceutical organizations

-
ALSO READ
Five drug makers collaborate for clinical trial of Molnupiravir
Wipro partners with DataRobot to deliver Scalable Enterprise AI Solutions
Parijat Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Tata Literature Live! Literary Awards for 2021 announced
Barometers trade near day's high; breadth remains strong
-
Wipro has introduced regulatory literature monitoring for pharmaceutical organizations by entering a managed services engagement with Springer Nature.
Drug safety, referred to as Pharmacovigilance (PV), constitutes the detection, collection, prevention, and monitoring of negative effects that may occur because of the use of pharmaceutical products and other drugs.
PV departments in Life Sciences organizations, to fulfil drug safety requirements, leverage literature monitoring that includes Annual Reports, Periodic Safety Update Reports, Individual Case Study Report (ICSR) Monitoring, among others
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU