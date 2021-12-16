Lasa Supergenerics to restart Chiplun unit

Lasa Supergenerics announced that it has received order from Hon'ble High Court, Bombay setting aside disconnection of electricity and water supply on notice of MPCB and also closure dated 06 October 2021 of MPCB shall not be acted on and it shall be treated as show cause notice.

With this order company can restart its mother unit situated at Chiplun, Additionally Hon'ble High Court has also ordered MPCB for re-inspection in the matter of other units and restarts those units on satisfaction which was one of the reliefs the company sought.

