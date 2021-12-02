Merchandise Imports Surge 75% In First Six Months Of FY22

India's merchandise imports in November 2021 was USD 53.15 billion, an increase of 57.18% over USD 33.81 billion in November 2020 and an increase of 37.96% over USD 38.52 billion in November 2019.

India's merchandise imports in April-November 2021 was USD 384.44 billion, an increase of 75.39% over USD 219.19 billion in April-November 2020 and an increase of 18.44% over USD 324.59 billion in April-November 2019. The trade deficit in November 2021 was USD 23.27 billion, while it was121.98 billion USD during April-November 2021.

