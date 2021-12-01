RBI House Price Index Contracts Marginally On Quarterly Basis

Reserve Bank stated that its quarterly house price index (HPI) recorded 2.6 per cent growth (y-o-y) in Q2:2021-22 as compared with 2.0 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 1.1 per cent a year ago; HPI growth varied widely across the cities - it ranged from an expansion of 10.0 per cent (Kochi) to a contraction of (-) 4.9 per cent (Delhi).

On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, the all-India HPI contracted marginally by (-) 0.5 per in Q2:2021-22; Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad recorded a sequential decline in HPI, whereas it increased in other cities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)