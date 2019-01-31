Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 25.19% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.57% to Rs 17.53 croreNet profit of Mercury Laboratories declined 25.19% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.57% to Rs 17.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales17.5313.85 27 OPM %13.4613.07 -PBDT1.721.64 5 PBT1.321.35 -2 NP0.981.31 -25
