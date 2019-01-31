Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit declines 54.63% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ajanta Pharma standalone net profit declines 3.34% in the September 2018 quarter
Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 11.60% in the June 2018 quarter
Ajanta Pharma standalone net profit rises 96.56% in the June 2018 quarter
Ajanta Pharma allots 7500 equity shares
Ajanta Pharma Q2 profit dips 5 pc to Rs 125 cr
-
Sales decline 17.36% to Rs 485.11 croreNet profit of Ajanta Pharma declined 54.63% to Rs 66.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 147.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 17.36% to Rs 485.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 587.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales485.11587.05 -17 OPM %22.1233.64 -PBDT111.63212.51 -47 PBT92.96197.53 -53 NP66.90147.47 -55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU