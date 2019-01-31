JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Chemfab Alkalis standalone net profit declines 9.14% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit declines 54.63% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.36% to Rs 485.11 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Pharma declined 54.63% to Rs 66.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 147.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 17.36% to Rs 485.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 587.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales485.11587.05 -17 OPM %22.1233.64 -PBDT111.63212.51 -47 PBT92.96197.53 -53 NP66.90147.47 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 08:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements