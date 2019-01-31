Castrol India standalone net profit rises 7.73% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 6.50% to Rs 1033.40 crore

Net profit of rose 7.73% to Rs 211.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 196.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 1033.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 970.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.39% to Rs 708.30 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 691.80 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 3904.60 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 3584.30 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

