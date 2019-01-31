JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Chemfab Alkalis standalone net profit declines 9.14% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Castrol India standalone net profit rises 7.73% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.50% to Rs 1033.40 crore

Net profit of Castrol India rose 7.73% to Rs 211.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 196.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 1033.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 970.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.39% to Rs 708.30 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 691.80 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 3904.60 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 3584.30 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Dec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1033.40970.30 7 3904.603584.30 9 OPM %30.7131.60 -27.4228.82 - PBDT342.70322.40 6 1154.001115.50 3 PBT328.10312.10 5 1098.401070.00 3 NP211.90196.70 8 708.30691.80 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 08:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements