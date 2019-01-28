Market may open higher

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could rise 28 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading mixed. US stocks gained ground on Friday in a broad-based rally as investors were heartened by news that would move to temporarily end the longest shutdown in history.

US has announced a deal with the Democrats to temporarily open the government for three weeks till mid-February.

Back home, the Sensex fell 169.56 points to settle at 36,025.54 and the lost 69.25 points to settle at 10,780.55 on Friday, 25 January 2019.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 689.28 crore on Friday, 25 January 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 147.35 crore on Friday, 25 January 2019, as per provisional data.

