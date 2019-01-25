Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 16.37%

Media index closed down 16.37% at 1981.6 today. The index has lost 20.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, fell 33.23%, shed 26.61% and dropped 8.49%.

The Media index has decreased 44.00% over last one year compared to the 2.61% fall in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, has slid 4.38% and has dropped 3.25% on the day. In broad markets, the has dropped 0.64% to close at 10780.55 while the SENSEX has declined 0.47% to close at 36025.54 today.

