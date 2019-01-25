JUST IN
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 16.37%

Nifty Media index closed down 16.37% at 1981.6 today. The index has lost 20.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd fell 33.23%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shed 26.61% and Zee Media Corporation Ltd dropped 8.49%.

The Nifty Media index has decreased 44.00% over last one year compared to the 2.61% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 4.38% and Nifty Auto index has dropped 3.25% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.64% to close at 10780.55 while the SENSEX has declined 0.47% to close at 36025.54 today.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:00 IST

