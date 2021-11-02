Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 184.83 points or 0.89% at 20486.63 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 2.09%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.09%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.97%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.84%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.98%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.57%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (up 2.78%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.91%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.26%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 24.97 or 0.04% at 60113.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.2 points or 0.06% at 17919.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 316.48 points or 1.12% at 28609.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.8 points or 0.76% at 8962.7.

On BSE,1940 shares were trading in green, 1218 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

