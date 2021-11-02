Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd, Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd and Khandwala Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 November 2021.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd tumbled 15.44% to Rs 23 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5730 shares in the past one month.

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd crashed 9.93% to Rs 12.07. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21458 shares in the past one month.

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd lost 8.77% to Rs 247. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52381 shares in the past one month.

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd slipped 8.36% to Rs 1288.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2797 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd plummeted 6.17% to Rs 15.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1208 shares in the past one month.

