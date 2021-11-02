Volumes soar at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

Tube Investments of India Ltd recorded volume of 9.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares

Bayer CropScience Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 November 2021.

Tube Investments of India Ltd recorded volume of 9.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.02% to Rs.1,633.55. Volumes stood at 78420 shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd registered volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16916 shares. The stock slipped 6.90% to Rs.4,673.75. Volumes stood at 13558 shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd notched up volume of 10.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.10% to Rs.1,020.05. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd saw volume of 135.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.72% to Rs.825.80. Volumes stood at 19.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd registered volume of 8.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.68 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.05% to Rs.605.50. Volumes stood at 2.07 lakh shares in the last session.

