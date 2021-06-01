Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 223.28 points or 1.18% at 18654.05 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.84%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.69%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.8%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.77%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.08%), NMDC Ltd (down 0.36%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.25%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.31%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.03%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 92.08 or 0.18% at 52029.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.35 points or 0.11% at 15600.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 71.4 points or 0.3% at 23524.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.66 points or 0.13% at 7437.54.

On BSE,1235 shares were trading in green, 1805 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

