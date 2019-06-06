JUST IN
Business Standard

Metroglobal standalone net profit rises 74.83% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 58.89% to Rs 41.83 crore

Net profit of Metroglobal rose 74.83% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 58.89% to Rs 41.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 101.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.51% to Rs 12.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 332.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 327.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales41.83101.76 -59 332.18327.77 1 OPM %8.853.27 -6.214.26 - PBDT3.564.37 -19 21.9323.39 -6 PBT3.254.29 -24 21.5223.21 -7 NP2.501.43 75 12.6617.71 -29

