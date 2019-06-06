Metroglobal standalone net profit rises 74.83% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Adroit Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Alfavision Overseas reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.38 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Standard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Williamson Magor & Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 75.13 crore in the March 2019 quarter
XL Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 99.58 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 58.89% to Rs 41.83 croreNet profit of Metroglobal rose 74.83% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 58.89% to Rs 41.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 101.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.51% to Rs 12.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 332.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 327.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales41.83101.76 -59 332.18327.77 1 OPM %8.853.27 -6.214.26 - PBDT3.564.37 -19 21.9323.39 -6 PBT3.254.29 -24 21.5223.21 -7 NP2.501.43 75 12.6617.71 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU