Metroglobal standalone net profit rises 74.83% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 58.89% to Rs 41.83 crore

Net profit of rose 74.83% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 58.89% to Rs 41.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 101.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.51% to Rs 12.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 332.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 327.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

41.83101.76332.18327.778.853.276.214.263.564.3721.9323.393.254.2921.5223.212.501.4312.6617.71

