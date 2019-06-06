Andhra Sugars standalone net profit rises 410.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.60% to Rs 251.67 crore

Net profit of rose 410.81% to Rs 43.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.60% to Rs 251.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 247.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.89% to Rs 165.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.80% to Rs 974.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 966.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

