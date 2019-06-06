Andhra Sugars standalone net profit rises 410.81% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.60% to Rs 251.67 croreNet profit of Andhra Sugars rose 410.81% to Rs 43.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.60% to Rs 251.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 247.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.89% to Rs 165.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.80% to Rs 974.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 966.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales251.67247.71 2 974.36966.63 1 OPM %31.0113.31 -30.3320.82 - PBDT78.5232.71 140 303.76196.27 55 PBT65.7920.57 220 254.03147.64 72 NP43.018.42 411 165.7299.30 67
