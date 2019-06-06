Inducto Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Inducto Steel standalone net profit rises 45.45% in the December 2018 quarter
Steel ministry creates level playing field for steel producers
India produces 8.74 MT crude steel in February: worldsteel
India produces 27 million tonne steel in Jan-Mar 2019
Indian steel sector has entered a new phase of development; demand for steel will continue to grow: MoS, Steel
-
Sales reported at Rs 21.20 croreNet Loss of Inducto Steel reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 21.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 79.17% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 265.27% to Rs 75.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales21.200 0 75.8320.76 265 OPM %3.440 -2.06-4.19 - PBDT-0.12-0.39 69 0.910.54 69 PBT-0.16-0.43 63 0.760.39 95 NP-0.27-0.32 16 0.430.24 79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU